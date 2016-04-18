版本:
中国
2016年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration announces TSX listing eligibility review

April 18 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Pacific announces Toronto Stock Exchange listing eligibility review

* Company has been granted 30 days in which to regain compliance with TSX's requirements for continued listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

