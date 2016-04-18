版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Husky Energy says commenced production at its Edam East Lloyd thermal project

April 18 Husky Energy Inc

* Commenced production at its Edam East Lloyd thermal project in Saskatchewan

* Total thermal production is expected to reach approximately 80,000 bbls/day by end of 2016

* Says two additional lloyd thermal projects are expected to begin production in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐