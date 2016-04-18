版本:
BRIEF-CytoDyn's HIV drug suppresses virus in ongoing study

April 18 Cytodyn Reports Complete Viral Load Suppression In HIV

* Infected patients for up to 20 months in pro 140 monotherapy extension study

* One patient recently dropped out of extension study following 17 months of full HIV viral load suppression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

