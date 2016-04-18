版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources files for sale of up to 2.5 mln shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund

April 18 Uranium Resources Inc

* Files for sale of up to 2.5 million shares of co's common stock by aspire capital fund llc - sec filing

* Says co will not receive proceeds from sale of the shares by the selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

