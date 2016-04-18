版本:
BRIEF-Jinkosolar says to supply 49 MW of solar modules to China Resources Power

April 18 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar to supply 49 mw of solar modules to china resources power

* It will supply 49 mw of solar modules to china resources power investment company limited for three solar pv plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

