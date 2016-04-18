BRIEF-Ashford Trust announces planned sale of 5-hotel select-service portfolio

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
* Ashford trust announces planned sale of 5-hotel select-service portfolio
* To sell a 5-hotel, 1,396-room portfolio of select-service hotels for $142 million in cash to noble investment group
* Expects net proceeds from disposition to be approximately $37 million after debt repayment and transaction costs
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale for general corporate purposes including net debt reduction, stock buybacks
* Deal purchase price, including projected capex to be invested by noble Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP