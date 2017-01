April 18 Excellon Resources Inc

* Says Q1 zinc production of 1.6 million lb, up 26 percent from Q4 2015

* Says currently developing into next level of Rodilla Manto

* Q1 silver production of 211,557 ounces, up 39% from q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)