版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Biocept says Selecto blood-based test will now be accessible to patients in Mexico through agreement with Quest Diagnostics

April 18 Biocept Inc

* Target selecto blood-based test will now be accessible to patients in mexico through reference agreement with quest diagnostics mexico

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐