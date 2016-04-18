版本:
BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics says announced additions to patent portfolio in Japan and Europe

April 18 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Says announced today a number of key additions to its patent portfolio in Japan and Europe

* Says company now has 85 global patents issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

