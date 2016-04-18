版本:
BRIEF-Otonomy to start late-stage study on ear drug in second half of 2016

April 18 Otonomy Inc

* Otonomy announces phase 3 clinical trial plan for otiprio in otitis externa patients based on successful end-of-phase 2 review by fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

