BRIEF-Toll Brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Toll Brothers Inc
* Toll brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture
* Venture will finance builders' and developers' acquisition and development of land and home sites
* Venture, which will be managed by Gibraltar, will have a total of $400 million of funding commitments
* Institutional investor,toll brothers formed separate 75/25 joint venture which bought most of gibraltar's portfolio of existing assets
* Other investments in which gibraltar owns a partial interest were not included in these transactions
* Moelis & company llc served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to toll brothers
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP