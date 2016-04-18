版本:
BRIEF-Christopher & Banks nominates Seth Johnson as nominee for board

April 18 Christopher & Banks Corp

* In connection with support agreement with macellum capital management llc agreed to nominate seth r. Johnson as nominee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

