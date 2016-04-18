版本:
BRIEF-Silver Lake, AltaOne Capital to acquire a 37.6 pct stake in Cegid Group

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Silver lake and altaone capital to acquire a 37.6% stake in cegid group from groupama and icmi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

