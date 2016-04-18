版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-New Avon says appointed J. Scott white as chief executive officer

April 18 (Reuters) -

* New avon llc says appointment of j. Scott white as chief executive officer

* New avon llc says white joins new avon from abbott laboratories, where he most recently served as president of abbott nutrition international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

