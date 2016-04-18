版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Infinity Pharma announces new preclinical data for IPI-549

April 18 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announced new preclinical data for IPI-549

* Preclinical data demonstrate that ipi-549 targets immune cells, alters immune-suppressive microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐