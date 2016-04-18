BRIEF-Infinity Pharma announces new preclinical data for IPI-549

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announced new preclinical data for IPI-549
* Preclinical data demonstrate that ipi-549 targets immune cells, alters immune-suppressive microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP