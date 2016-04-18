版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Fibrocell Science receives allowance from U.S. FDA to initiate a phase I/II clinical trial of FCX-007 in adults

April 18 Fibrocell Science Inc

* Received allowance from u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) to initiate a phase i/ii clinical trial of fcx-007 in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐