BRIEF-Dignitana scalp cooling system comes to three more U.S. cancer treatment centers

April 18 Dignitana AB

* Says DigniCap scalp cooling system, which was recently cleared by the FDA to effectively reduce the likelihood of chemotherapy-induced hair loss in women with breast cancer, is now also available at cancer treatment centers in Tampa and Palm Beach, Florida and Battle Creek, Michigan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

