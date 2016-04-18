BRIEF-Calix - enters settlement in principle to resolve claims pending in Delaware Court Of Chancery

April 18 Calix Inc
* On april 14, 2016, entered into settlement in principle to
resolve claims pending before delaware court of chancery and
related claims
* Calix inc says litigation is relating to calix, inc.'s
acquisition of occam networks, inc.
* Calix inc says total settlement consideration paid for
benefit of settlement class would be $35 million
* Under settlement terms, calix would not be responsible for
contributing any portion of settlement consideration - sec
filing
* Calix inc says calix and defendants have denied and
continue to deny each and all of claims alleged in litigation
* Did not previously accrue any estimated loss in connection
with the action and, as a result of settlement, will not
recognize any loss
* In connection with settlement, calix will receive
approximately $4.5 million in partial recovery of costs
