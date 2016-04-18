BRIEF-Suncor Energy to provide enhanced disclosure for investors

April 18 Suncor Energy Inc :
* Enhanced disclosure around carbon risk and its lobbying
activities will be provided in 2016 report on sustainability to
be issued in July
* Says Suncor will expand its disclosure by publishing its
policy on lobbying and political donations
* Says "will provide further information about how the
company is expected to succeed in a low carbon future"
* Will continue to disclose its political donations as has
been done in past
* Will publish policy list trade associations that lobby
government to which co pays membership dues of more than $50,000
and $100,000 a year
* Says "Suncor will continue to disclose its political
