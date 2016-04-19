BRIEF-Pan American Silver and Macmillan Minerals announce arrangement with Maverix Metals to form a new metal royalty and streaming company

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Pan American Silver and Macmillan Minerals announce arrangement with Maverix Metals to form a new metal royalty and streaming company led by former Pan American Silver CEO
* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Deal when completed, will launch Maverix as a new publicly traded royalty and streaming company
* Macmillan Minerals Inc - According to deal Macmillan will be renamed Maverix Metals Inc
* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Under terms of arrangement, Macmillan will acquire all of issued and outstanding securities of Maverix
* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Daniel O'Flaherty will be appointed as Maverix's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.