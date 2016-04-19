BRIEF-Computer Sciences signs three-year contract with transport for NSW

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Computer Sciences Corp :
* CSC signs three-year contract with transport for NSW
* Agreement, valued at more than AUD$100 million, includes option of two one-year extensions
* Agreement also calls for CSC to manage all third-parties that provide service and carriage to transport for NSW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.