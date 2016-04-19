版本:
2016年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Computer Sciences signs three-year contract with transport for NSW

April 19 Computer Sciences Corp :

* CSC signs three-year contract with transport for NSW

* Agreement, valued at more than AUD$100 million, includes option of two one-year extensions

* Agreement also calls for CSC to manage all third-parties that provide service and carriage to transport for NSW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

