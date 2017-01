April 19 Feintool International Holding AG :

* Q1 sales of 139.2 million Swiss francs ($144.47 million), a 16.0 pct rise in terms of reporting currency

* Expects business to continue its positive trend during 2016

* For FY 2016 anticipates sales growth of 5 pct to around 530 million Swiss francs and an EBIT margin of approx. 7 pct