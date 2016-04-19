版本:
BRIEF-TomTom Q1 revenue up at 217 million euros

April 19 TomTom NV :

* Q1 revenue 217 million euros ($245.64 million) versus 205.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 26 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

