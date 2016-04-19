BRIEF-TomTom Q1 revenue up at 217 million euros

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 TomTom NV :
* Q1 revenue 217 million euros ($245.64 million) versus 205.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 26 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.