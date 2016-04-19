版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Transgene presents pre-clinical data on new generation oncolytic viral immunotherapy

April 19 Transgene SA :

* Transgene presents pre-clinical data at AACR on a new generation oncolytic viral immunotherapy armed with an anti-pd1 monoclonal antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

