BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says Apple to pay $24.9 mln in settlement - sec filing

* On April 18, 2016, Apple, Inc. And Dynamic Advances LLC, unit of Co entered into a settlement agreement

* Under terms of settlement Apple, will receive patent license from Dynamic Advances and 3-year covenant not to sue from Co

* Apple will pay $24.9 million under settlement agreement - SEC filing

Under settlement agreement in which company agreed to dismiss with prejudice pending litigation in United States district court