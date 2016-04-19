版本:
BRIEF-Eli Lilly says Jardiance to be studied for treatment of chronic heart failure

April 19 Eli Lilly And Co

* Trials targeted to begin within next 12 months and planned to enroll people with chronic heart failure both with and without type 2 diabetes

* Says Jardiance(empagliflozin) to be studied for treatment of people with chronic heart failure

