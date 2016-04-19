版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy pharmaceuticals says FDA set Jan 29, 2017 as PDUFA for constipation drug

April 19 Synergy Pharmaceuticals

* Synergy pharmaceuticals announces acceptance of new drug application for plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog, in chronic idiopathic constipation

* Blind placebo-controlled phase 3 trials, one open-label long term safety study

* Fda prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date is january 29, 2017

* Fda prescription drug user fee act target action date is january 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐