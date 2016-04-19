BRIEF-Synergy pharmaceuticals says FDA set Jan 29, 2017 as PDUFA for constipation drug

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
April 19 Synergy Pharmaceuticals
* Synergy pharmaceuticals announces acceptance of new drug application for plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog, in chronic idiopathic constipation
* Blind placebo-controlled phase 3 trials, one open-label long term safety study
* Fda prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date is january 29, 2017
* Fda prescription drug user fee act target action date is january 29, 2017
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.