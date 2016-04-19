BRIEF-U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris to recall about 133,000 RZR ROVs

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard
* A recall for about 133,000 polaris model year 2013-2016 RZR 900 and RZR 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles
* Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-highway vehicles; severe burn injuries, one death reported
* Polaris received more than 160 reports of fires with recalled RZR ROVs, resulting in one death
* Polaris has agreed to voluntarily suspend sale of all recalled vehicles until they are repaired
* U.S. Consumer product safety commission says vehicles resulted in one death of 15 year old passenger from rollover that resulted in fire and 19 injuries Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.