版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Visa announces launch of 'quick chip' technology for EMV

April 19 Visa Inc

* Announced launch of quick chip for EMV, technology that optimizes EMV chip card processing and speeds up checkout times

* Quick chip specification is available to payment processors, acquiring banks, and other payment networks to offer to merchants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐