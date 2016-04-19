BRIEF-Fresh Market says settled lawsuit with Jeffrey Ouellette

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Fresh Market Inc
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into a settlement agreement and limited release of claims with Jeffrey Ouellette
* Agreement, which is contingent upon court approval, provides for a maximum gross settlement payment of no more than $5 million
* Gross settlement assumes 100% participation by all potential opt-ins
* Minimum payment by company under settlement agreement is approximately $3.6 million
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into agreement to settle previously disclosed lawsuit that was filed against co in U.S. District Court in Connecticut
* Fresh Market Inc says company cannot assure that settlement agreement will be approved by court or upheld if challenged on appeal
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.