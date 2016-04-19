BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports 1st-qtr earnings per share of $2.68

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $2.68
* Qtrly reported net revenues of $6.34 billion
* Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 47% lower
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Standardized) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 13.4 percent versus 13.6 percent as of Dec 31, 2015
* Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the Q1 of 2015
* Q1 annualized ROE was 6.4 percent versus 14.7 percent last year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Basel III Advanced) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 12.2 percent versus 12.4 percent as of Dec 31, 2015
* Net revenues in Equities were $1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015
* Non-compensation expenses were $2.10 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015
* Ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for Q1, 2016 was 42 percent, unchanged with last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 total operating expenses were $4.76 billion versus $6.68 billion last year
* Operating environment this quarter presented broad range of challenges, resulting in headwinds across virtually each of co's businesses
* In Q1 2015 net revenues, including net interest income was $10.62 billion Source text: (bit.ly/1YELFpe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.