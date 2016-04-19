版本:
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion sees TD Ameritrade's qtrly earnings to add C$109 mln in Q2

April 19 Toronto-dominion Bank

* TD Bank group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s second quarter earnings

* Dominion bank sees TD Ameritrade's Q2 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately cdn$109 million to fiscal 2016 q2 net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

