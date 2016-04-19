版本:
BRIEF-Jack Henry to sell alogent division to Antelope Acquisition

April 19 Jack Henry & Associates Inc

* Jack henry & associates says entered into a definitive agreement to sell its alogent division to antelope acquisition co, an affiliate of battery ventures

* Says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

