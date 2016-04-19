版本:
BRIEF-Baxter announces U.S. launch of Vancomycin injection in sodium chloride

April 19 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter announces u.s. Launch of premix drug vancomycin injection in sodium chloride

* Baxter international says launch is extension of its existing vancomycin injection in 5% dextrose in 500 mg, 750 mg and 1 gram presentations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

