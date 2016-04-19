BRIEF-Apple says updated Macbook with new processors, longer battery life

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Apple Inc
* Apple inc says updates Macbook with latest processors, longer battery life & new rose gold finish
* Apple says Macbook available through apple.com starting Tuesday, in Apple's retail stores and select Apple authorized resellers starting Wednesday
* Apple Inc says new Macbook priced at $1,299 (US) and another model for $1,599 (US)
* Apple also today made 8gb of memory standard across all configurations of 13-inch Macbook Air
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.