BRIEF-Exxon Mobil starts oil production at Julia oil field in Gulf of Mexico

April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil starts production at Julia oil field in the Gulf of Mexico

* First production well is now online and a second well will start production in coming weeks

* Says on track to start up 10 new upstream projects in 2016 and 2017

* Maersk viking drillship is currently drilling a third well, which is expected to come online in early 2017