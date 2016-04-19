BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health provides initial study results on its equine product candidate

April 19 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* SB-300, Jaguar's drug product candidate for the treatment of gastric ulcers, enables continued therapy in performance horses in accordance with standard testing guidelines

* Standard drug testing in race horses having received SB-300 did not detect any substances disallowed by horse racing authorities