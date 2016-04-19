BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores CEO Kathryn Bufano reports grant of 115,000 co's shares

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc
* CEO Kathryn Bufano reports grant of 115,000 shares of co's common stock on april 15 - sec filing
* Shares issued to CEO Bufano pursuant to co's amended and restated 2009 omnibus incentive plan
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.