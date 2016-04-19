版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores CEO Kathryn Bufano reports grant of 115,000 co's shares

April 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc

* CEO Kathryn Bufano reports grant of 115,000 shares of co's common stock on april 15 - sec filing

* Shares issued to CEO Bufano pursuant to co's amended and restated 2009 omnibus incentive plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

