版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term agreement to source carbon dioxide in US

April 19 Praxair Inc

* Says signed a long term agreement to source carbon dioxide in US

* Term agreement to purchase by-product carbon dioxide from US Nitrogen LLC

* Expects to start-up a previously announced carbon dioxide purification plant in late 2016 at a refinery in delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐