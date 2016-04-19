BRIEF-Polaris Industries says recalling certain RZR 900 and 1000 off-road vehicles

April 19 Polaris Industries Inc

* Polaris Industries voluntarily recalls certain RZR 900 and 1000 off road vehicles

* Says has made manufacturing updates in new-production vehicles

* Says plans to include a warning on new-production vehicles instructing riders not to carry fuel and other flammable liquids

* Says cautions against carrying flammable liquids in previously produced models