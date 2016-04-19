版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Immunomedics reports positive data on urothelial cancer drug

April 19 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan shows significant clinical activity in metastatic urothelial cancer

* Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan also has an acceptable interim safety profile in 13 urothelial cancer patients reported at AACR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐