公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-RXI Pharmaceuticals says received notice of allowance for RXI-109 from USPTO

April 19 RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp

* RXI Pharmaceuticals says fortifies its novel RNAi patent portfolio with notice of allowance for lead clinical candidate RXI-109 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

