BRIEF-MPLX says general partner's board declared cash distribution of $0.505 per unit for Q1

April 19 MPLX Lp

* MPLX LP says board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.505 per common unit for Q1 of 2016

* Says cash distribution represents an increase of $0.005 per unit, or 1 percent, over fourth-quarter 2015 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

