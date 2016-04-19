版本:
BRIEF-Marinus pharmaceuticals provides updates on Ganaxolone IV

April 19 Marinus Pharmaceuticals

* Says Ganaxolone Iv Demonstrates Robust Efficacy In Benzodiazepine resistant model of status epilepticus

* Phase 1 clinical program on-track to initiate in 1h 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

