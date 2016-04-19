BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces disposition of retail plaza in Gatineau

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust Says Sale Price For This Non
* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces the disposition of retail plaza in Gatineau, Quebec
* Core asset of REIT is approximately c$9.2 million before closing costs
* Proceeds of disposition will be used by REIT to temporarily reduce outstanding balance on credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.