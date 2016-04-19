版本:
BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces disposition of retail plaza in Gatineau

April 19 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust Says Sale Price For This Non

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces the disposition of retail plaza in Gatineau, Quebec

* Core asset of REIT is approximately c$9.2 million before closing costs

* Proceeds of disposition will be used by REIT to temporarily reduce outstanding balance on credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

