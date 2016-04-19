BRIEF-Omnicom says negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to moderate reducing Q2 revenue by about 1.5 pct-CONF CALL

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Omnicom Group CEO Says
* "Expect impact of foreign exchange rates to moderate to more neutral levels in second half of 2016 " - conf call
* "Unchartered actions of central banks around world ,tragic events in Brussels, Paris is creating a cautious approach to spending" - conf call
* "Despite current economic uncertainty in Brazil, we remain committed to and bullish on the long-term prospects in Brazil" - conf call
* "Too early to speculate on what direct or indirect impact of EU referendum would be on our operations in UK or rest of Europe" - conf call
* " Negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to moderate reducing revenue by about 1.5% during Q2 and about 1% for full year" - conf call
* "Expect that revenue from our collective recent acquisitions will be a net positive next quarter and for the year" - conf call
* "For the year, expect interest expense to increase in excess of $20 million"- conf call Further company coverage: [OMC.N ] )
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.