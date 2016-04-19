BRIEF-Hudson Resources signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain project

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Hudson Resources Inc
* Hudson signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain Project
* Entered into an agreement with European Investment Bank to appraise Hudson's White Mountain anorthosite project in Greenland
* EIB is considering offering Hudson a loan of up to 14m euros, not exceeding 50% of project costs
* In total, project capital costs, including working capital, are not expected to exceed CDN$40 million, equivalent to 27 million euros
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.