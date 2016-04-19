BRIEF-Hudson Resources signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain project

April 19 Hudson Resources Inc

* Hudson signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain Project

* Entered into an agreement with European Investment Bank to appraise Hudson's White Mountain anorthosite project in Greenland

* EIB is considering offering Hudson a loan of up to 14m euros, not exceeding 50% of project costs

* In total, project capital costs, including working capital, are not expected to exceed CDN$40 million, equivalent to 27 million euros