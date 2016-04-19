版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces first pediatric response to LOXO-101

April 19 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology Announces First Pediatric Response to LOXO-101, it induces 90 percent tumor regression in toddler with refractory infantile fibrosarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐