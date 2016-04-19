版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Kristi Mitchem president, CEO, head of Wells Fargo asset management

April 19 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Kristi Mitchem has been appointed president, chief executive officer, and head of Wells Fargo asset management

* Mitchem most recently served as executive vice president at State Street Global Advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

