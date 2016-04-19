版本:
BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution of $0.010037 per unit

April 19 Permian Basin Royalty Trust :

* Says declared a cash distribution to holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.010037 per unit

* This month's distribution decreased slightly from previous month due to decrease in pricing of oil and gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

